He also shared his experience of working with Deepika Padukone, with whom he first collaborate in ‘Piku’.

He told IANS, “Me and Deepika reunited for Fighter’ after ‘Piku’. ‘Piku’ was a very important film for her because she was playing the titular character under the direction of Shoojit Sircar. For me also, it was an important film because I got a chance to work with a superstar of her stature and such an amazing director."

“Every actor in ‘Fighter’ knew the importance of bonding, so that it translated well on screen as the members of the Air Dragons unit. My experience of working with her has always been great. She stays real and I can see her doing that every day of her life... it's not an easy thing to do, and she does it with so much grace."