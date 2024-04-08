Action hero Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ In this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the actor will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. While the actor has cemented his name in Bollywood, he is ready to make his Tollywood debut if the latest reports are to be believed. According to recent reports, Akshay Kumar has been roped in to star alongside Mohanlal and Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa.’
As shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Akshay Kumar has joined ‘Kannappa.’ The movie boasts a star-studded cast of Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Prabhu Deva, and Sarath Kumar. Sharing this information, Bala wrote, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie – Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa…After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast… Stay tuned for more exciting updates...”
Take a look at the announcement here.
The tweet has fetched over 13.9K views. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Great news big Blockbuster guaranteed.” A second fan commented, “I really can't express my feelings now!!!! @akshaykumar Sir This Is Really Great Hearing Till Now!!!! I'm Literally Dammn Crazyyy for This Epic one!!” A third fan wrote, “#Kannappa grows with Akshay Kumar joining, promising an even bigger cinematic adventure.”
Kumar debuted in South Indian cinema with the bilingual film titled ‘Ashaant’ in 1993 which was released in Kannada as ‘Vishnu Vijaya’. Years later, he ventured into Tamil cinema with his debut in Shankar's ‘2.0’ in 2018 alongside Rajinikanth. This will be his third South Indian project. Neither the makers nor Manchu have confirmed this news. ‘Kannappa’ is based on a true story. The movie revolves around the life of a man who is a devotee of Lord Shiva.