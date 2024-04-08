Action hero Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ In this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the actor will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. While the actor has cemented his name in Bollywood, he is ready to make his Tollywood debut if the latest reports are to be believed. According to recent reports, Akshay Kumar has been roped in to star alongside Mohanlal and Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa.’