Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj' Retitled As 'Samrat Prithviraj'

The title of actor Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ has been now changed to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, as per the letter issued by Yash Raj Films. The letter has been sent to Shree Rajput Karni Sena.

The move has come after a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Shree Rajput Karni Sena, via advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra. The letter reads that Yash Raj has been a leading production house since 1970s. It further says that they are committed to produce content that the audience enjoys.

According to ETimes the letter reads, "We, Yash Raj Films Private Limited, have been one of the leading production houses and distribution companies since its inception in the 1970s and continue to grow as one of India's largest film studios. We have produced some of the most iconic films in the history of Indian cinema and have goodwill from over 50 years in the entertainment industry.”

"We are committed to constantly creating and producing content for enjoyment of all audiences."

The letter continues, ”We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film."

"As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to 'Samrat Prithviraj'."

"We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the Film” concluded the letter.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It stars actors Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The films will also features Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij. The film is slated to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.