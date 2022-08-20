Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Cinderella’ Turns ‘Cuttputlli’ for OTT release

This film features Akshay in the role of a cop who is out to hunt a serial killer.

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 8:48 am

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to drop the teaser of his upcoming OTT film ‘Cuttputlli’, which is a re-packaged version of the actor’s ‘Mission Cinderella' and will release on September 2.

An industry insider exclusively told ETimes, “Akshay Kumar's film ‘Mission Cinderella’ is now titled ‘Cuttputlli’. The film went on floors after the second lockdown and was shot in London. Akshay shares the frame with Rakul Preet, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta in this film, which is a remake of Tamil movie ‘Ratsasan’.”

When ETimes reached out to director Ranjit M Tewari for a confirmation on the same, he replied, “you will get to know soon” while producer Jackky Bhagnani has not yet responded to our messages. However, the teaser of 'Cuttputlli', which was released online today clearly indicates that the movie is the previously titled ‘Mission Cinderella’.

“Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain,” Akshay wrote while introducing the teaser.

This film features Akshay in the role of a cop who is out to hunt a serial killer.  Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in ‘Selfiee’, 'OMG: Oh My God 2', 'Gorkha', 'Capsule Gill', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Soorarai Pottru'.

