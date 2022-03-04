Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Pandey' Gets Three Cuts By CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification suggested three cuts in 'Bachchhan Pandey'. After the changes were made, the film got the CBFC certificate.

Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Pandey' Gets Three Cuts By CBFC
Actor Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey Google

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:44 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Pandey' has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the censor report, the examining committee asked for three cuts in the action comedy. 

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the board suggested that two violent scenes be cut in the movie: a scene of a slitting throat and blood oozing out and a scene where a character is stabbed leading to a lot of bloodshed. The CBFC members felt the violence in both of these locations was particularly heinous. As a result, the creators were asked to remove or modify the violence in these sequences.

The third cut is about a double meaning dialogue about a banana. The CBFC requested that the dialogue, a portion of which is shown in the film, be reduced or modified. A portion of the dialogue was, "Kabhi toh (kela) khaane ke liye bhi le liya kar".

'Bachchhan Pandey' was given a U/A certificate after these changes were made. The certificate was presented to the producers on February 28. According to the censor certificate, the film runs for 149 minutes (2 hours and 29 minutes).

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Upcoming Bollywood Movie Movie Trailer Central Board Of Film Certification Censorship Kriti Sanon Arshad Warsi Scene Cut Akshay Kumar India
