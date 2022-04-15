Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Actor Akshay Kumar is the new entry into the universe of a popular tobacco brand's advertisement. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were already promoting the brand. According to fans, the silhouette that appears while SRK and Devgn are discussing a new ‘khiladi’ in the recent ad, belongs to Kumar.Kumar is known for the cinema hall ads, that highlight the usage of sanitary napkins and he even asks people to stop smoking. However, the actor endorsing a tobacco brand has started a new meme spree on Twitter. An old video, that features Kumar saying that endorsing gutkha and similar products is a ‘Galat kaam’ and his Bollywood colleagues should not do it and added that he won’t do it either, as per News18.

Here are some of the memes that are doing the rounds of social media trolling Akshay Kumar for the same:

Shame on #AkshayKumar, first says tobacco is injurious to health and public should not eat this type of things. now he is endorsing #vimal, what a hypocrisy!@akshaykumar is synonym name of hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/hQrmmicKNI — FREAK 4 SRK (@srkfighters) April 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar after giving you cancer through Vimal and then saving you with a health insurance from Policy Bazaar#AkshayKumar #Vimal pic.twitter.com/jDnyRFG8pF — Sunny Rana 🥂 (@SunnySaidHigh) April 13, 2022

Twitter users are now mocking the actor who said he turned down endorsements worth handsome amounts because they belonged to this category of products.

However, this is not the first time that Kumar is receiving backlash for his old statements. He recently drew attention for a poorly worded message in a promotional video about exercise and fitness. The video is well-intentioned, however, it's the choice of words that Kumar used that was not liked by many users. The following might be the statement that triggered many users, it roughly translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the 24 hours is better off dead..kill yourself.”