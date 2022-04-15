Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Actor Akshay Kumar is now a part of a tobacco ad alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. However, the actor's previous comments about 'gutkha' ads have drawn people into making memes and trolling him on Twitter.

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 3:22 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar is the new entry into the universe of a popular tobacco brand's advertisement. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn were already promoting the brand. According to fans, the silhouette that appears while SRK and Devgn are discussing a new ‘khiladi’ in the recent ad, belongs to Kumar.Kumar is known for the cinema hall ads, that highlight the usage of sanitary napkins and he even asks people to stop smoking. However, the actor endorsing a tobacco brand has started a new meme spree on Twitter. An old video, that features Kumar saying that endorsing gutkha and similar products is a ‘Galat kaam’ and his Bollywood colleagues should not do it and added that he won’t do it either, as per News18. 

Here are some of the memes that are doing the rounds of social media trolling Akshay Kumar for the same:

Twitter users are now mocking the actor who said he turned down endorsements worth handsome amounts because they belonged to this category of products.

However, this is not the first time that Kumar is receiving backlash for his old statements. He recently drew attention for a poorly worded message in a promotional video about exercise and fitness. The video is well-intentioned, however, it's the choice of words that Kumar used that was not liked by many users. The following might be the statement that triggered many users, it roughly translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the 24 hours is better off dead..kill yourself.”

