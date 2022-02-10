Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-Starrer 'Prithviraj' Gets A Release Date

Upcoming Bollywood film ‘Prithviraj’, starring actors Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, is set to be released in theatres. The YRF film, which was originally scheduled to be released in 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic. ‘Prithviraj’, directed by filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will now hit theatres on June 10.

Kumar posted a few character posters along with captions on his social media handle.

The first teaser for the film, which gave a glimpse into the magnum opus, was released in November 2021. Actors Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari also appear in the film. Miss World 2017 Chhillar makes her film debut in this film.

According to the Indian Express, Kumar stated, “It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. 'Prithviraj' is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me.”

The film, which is based on the life of the Rajput king, has sparked debate. In Lucknow, a petition to ban the film has been filed. Karni Sena had previously requested a pre-release screening of the film before its wide release.

Before 'Prithviraj', Kumar will appear in 'Bachchan Pandey'. 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Gorkha', and 'OMG 2' are among his upcoming films.