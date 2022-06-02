Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his discipline and is very caught up in back-to-back shoots and releases throughout the year. His latest movie, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As per the Etimes, in context to the pan-India approach of the film, Kumar was asked about domination of Hindi market by south films during a promotional event.

The actor didn’t exactly like the question and aggressively replied back saying, "Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on”.

On the work front, Kumar’s last release was ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and has ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’ coming up just after ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. He also has four other films like ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘OMG2’, ‘Selfiee’ and an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on his lists for next year. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.