Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan Poised For A Box-Office Face-Off On August 11

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan's upcoming films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be seen clashing at the box office as their films are set to hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan Poised For A Box-Office Face-Off On August 11
Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 1:47 pm

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan's upcoming films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be seen clashing at the box office as their films are set to hit the screens on August 11.

Kumar took to Instagram on Thursday, where he shared a motion teaser to announce the release date of his next.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

He wrote, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022."

Related stories

Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' To Be Adapted As A West End Show In UK?

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' To Have Early Digital Release To Minimize Losses, Reports

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' Box Office Collections Drop On Day 5

Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raksha Bandhan' is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the brother-sister bond.

It marks the director's second outing with Kumar after 'Atrangi Re'. 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The two had previously worked together in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in 2017.

Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be locking horns with Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' as it is too slated to release on the same date.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from Khan, it also stars Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two have reunited on-screen 13 years after the blockbuster '3 Idiots'.

The cast of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also includes Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Akshay Kumar Aamir Khan Aamir Khan Productions Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Movie Box Office Box Office Clash Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Beat Australia To Level ODI Series

SL Beat Australia To Level ODI Series

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming