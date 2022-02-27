Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' Crosses 100 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, has grossed Rs 100 crore in just three days since its release. The film had the biggest opening weekend ever for a Tamil film.

A Still From Valimai Google

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 6:39 pm

‘Valimai’, actor Ajith Kumar's latest Tamil release, which had the biggest opening day for a Tamil film in Tamil Nadu, has surpassed the 100 crore club in just three days worldwide. ‘Valimai’, which released on February 24 is an action-thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is a story about a cop pursuing an outlaw biker gang. Despite competition from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and other releases, the film earned this amount.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, trade analyst Trinath said, the film will easily earn more than Rs. 200 crores worldwide during its theatrical run. He said, “ ‘Valimai’ has had a fabulous start at the box-office, despite releasing on a Thursday. It has clocked Rs. 100 crores in just three days and going by the response, the film will comfortably collect over Rs. 200 crores during its theatrical run.”

Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to announce that ‘Valimai’ had grossed Rs. 100 crore at the global box office.

Kumar plays a cop in’ Valimai’. Actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya also appear in the film. The film was also released in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages, in addition to Tamil.

Producer Boney Kapoor forayed as a producer in Tamil cinema with Kumar's remake of 'Pink', 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. Their second collaboration is 'Valimai'. The duo has also confirmed that they will be working together again on a third project very soon.

