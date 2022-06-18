Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet-starrer 'Thank God' Locks Diwali Release

Filmmaker Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to light up the big screen on Diwali.

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 1:00 pm

Filmmaker Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to light up the big screen on Diwali. 

The film was earlier scheduled for a July release, however the movie is now scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali. 

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as slice of life drama movie, which will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message.

This will be the third time Preet Singh and Devgn will be seen sharing screen space. The two have previously worked in films such as 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. 

The film reportedly also stars actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen making an appearance in a dance number. She will reportedly be seen grooving to the remake of the popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe' by Sri Lankan singer Yohani.

A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, 'Thank God', directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. 

The film is all set to release on Diwali 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

