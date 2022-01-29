Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut 'Rudra': The Darkness And Thrill Catches Audiences Attention

Actor Ajay Devgn, known for his action and comedy movies is set to make his digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar with the upcoming crime thriller 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'.

Ajay Devgn - YT/DisneyPlus Hotstar

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:42 pm

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his debut on digital screens with his upcoming OTT show 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' which will be releasing on DIsney+ Hotstar soon. The actor made the announcement to his fans on his social media handles.

After his last release 'Bhuj - The Pride Of India' (2021) which released on the same platform as well.

The fans can't wait for the release of the crime drama after the makers of the TV series dropped the trailer on their YouTube channel. The show seems to be a really gripping and dark thriller, something that we have not seen much of from the actor lately.

Devgn's post on his twitter handle also recieved a lot of applause and cheer from the fans as many replied and commented about how thrilled they were to see their favourite star in this upcoming TV series.

The upcoming series is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. The crime drama series is a remake of the popular British serial 'Luther', starring actor Idris Elba. The creators of the Hindi version, who released the trailer for the show, describe it as an interesting and edgy fresh take on cop stories.

The 52-year-old celebrity said the OTT medium fascinates him, and he's excited to premiere his first production, 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' to the public.

“The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra,” Devgn said in a statement.

The cast of 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' includes actors Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra.

Actress Esha Deol, who will also be seen in the series alongside Devgn said, “It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend & co actor like Ajay Devgn who from day one of our shoot eased me into being back in front of the camera. During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together and the innumerable pranks too,” she said.

The show's launch date has not yet been announced, however the Hotstar Special will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali. 

[With PTI inputs]

