Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas To Soon Open A Classically Curated Multiplex In Ahmedabad

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's venture NY Cinemas is all set to have its new cinema hall launching in the city of Ahmedabad.

Ajay Devgn and NY Cinemas
Ajay Devgn and NY Cinemas IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 5:06 pm

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn's venture NY Cinemas is all set to have its new cinema hall launching in the city of Ahmedabad.

The city will soon see the most premium and classical movie watching experience with unique features that the city has ever witnessed.

Devgn's NY Cinemas located at Aamrakunj at Motera Road, Ahmedabad is spread over 25,000 sq ft and houses four auditoriums, an action filled filmy Lounge, with a Live Kitchen and a mocktail bar specially curated to suit the taste and palate of the people of Ahmedabad.

It offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, a classical luxurious auditorium with all reclining seats housing 75 of them and all the four screens can play 3D movies.

NY Cinemas has already made its presence in Gujarat at Bhuj, Surendranagar and will shortly open not only in Ahmedabad but also in Anand, Surat and Rajkot.

With its constant endeavour for innovation, NY Cinemas aims at providing a complete luxury experience and make the audiences fall in love with the entire yesteryear movie-watching experience with a modern twist and one can soon experience it at Motera Road.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Filmmaker Ajay Devgn NY Cinemas Cinema Halls Ahmedabad Motera Road Aamrakunj
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?