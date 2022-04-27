Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Ajay Devgn's 'Naam' To Have A Summer Release

Actor Ajay Devgn starrer and Anees Bazmee directorial 'Naam' is aiming for a summer release this year.

Ajay Devgn Instagram/ @ajaydevgn

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 8:05 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn starrer psychological-action thriller ‘Naam’ directed by Anees Bazmee is slated for the summer release. The makers are aiming for a May-July release either in the cinemas or on OTT platform. 

The movie is based on a person who suffers from a memory loss and then goes on a journey to figure out his identity. The film was shot in Mumbai and Switzerland. The actor and director are collaborating for the fourth time after ‘Hulchul’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Deewangee’ according to latestly. The film will release under the Roongta Entertainment banner. 

Anil Roongta of Roongta Entertainment said, "Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of Superhit Jodi of Ajay and Anees post ‘Deewangee’, ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Hulchul’. Ajay is fantastic to work with, he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen!”

As of now, Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ which will release on April 29.

