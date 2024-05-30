Ajay Devgn Joins Hands With Tigmanshu Dhulia For A Movie On India's First Dalit Cricketer

Ajay Devgn is reeling under the success of ‘Maidaan.’ In this Boney Kapoor production, he played the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim who took the Indian football team to the international level in the 1950s. After the success of this sports flick, the actor is set to play a sportsperson on screen once again. A recent development has revealed that the actor will be joining hands with director Tigmanshu Dhulia for a film on India’s first Dalit cricketer – Palwankar Baloo.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) producer Priti Sinha shared this announcement with the fans. She mentioned that the film will be based on historian Ramchandra Guha’s book – ‘A Corner Of A Foreign Field.’ She wrote, “We, @ajaydevgn @dirtigmanshu @pritisinha333 are producing Baloo Palwankar’s story based on @Ram_Guha sir’s book “A Corner Of A Foreign Field”. We will bring the story of this great cricketer on film soon @ABsay_ek.” Ajay Devgn is expected to play the lead role in this flick.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The tweet has fetched hundreds of likes. Netizens are hailing the makers for choosing to make a film on Baloo. While some fans are excited to see Devgn getting into the shoes of a cricketer for the role. Reacting to the announcement, one user said, “Congrats Priti, noble effort, and more power to you and Ram.” A second user wrote, “This would be an epic movie.” A third user commented, “It's a great story and a gem of a book like all work of Mr Guha.”
Baloo was a member of the Dalit community and started his career as a groundsman at a cricket club in Pune. In 1896, he was chosen to play for the Hindu Gymkhana. Guha's book details the events of Baloo's life, highlighting the discrimination he faced throughout his cricket career.
Apart from ‘Maidaan’, Ajay Devgn was also seen in ‘Shaitaan’. He shared the screen with R Madhavan and Jyothika in this horror flick. On the work front, the actor has ‘Singham Again’ next in line. He will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff in this Rohit Shetty directorial. The film is set to release on August 15.