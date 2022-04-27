Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Opens Up On How His Relationship With Wife Kajol Evolved Over The Years

Actor Ajay Devgn revealed that he has had ups and downs with his wife as their relationship evolved over years, says love isn't the only contributing factor as you grow older.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Instagram/ @kajol

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 2:18 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn says that his marriage with wife Kajol has been through its share of ups and downs yet their relationship has evolved over the years. The couple got married in 1999 and have a daughter and son together. 

According to Indian Express, he said that love is not the sole contributing thing in a happy marriage, but there are various other factors that add on as a person grows older.

When he was asked about how to sustain marriage he said, “It’s sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage, disagreements. But you have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.”

He highlighted the importance of understanding each other’s point of view to keep on a relationship, “If you think you’re wrong, you should just own up to it, apologise, and get it over with. Then it works. If you stick by your ego, then it’s not going to work,” Devgn added. 

He further added that they were not the kind of couple who would be affectionate in public. Devgn said, “I care for people, I show it in different ways. Love transforms into something else. Partnership, responsibility, caring. That, I would say, is stronger than love. Because if it is only love, then it’s not going to last.”

Earlier he had confessed that Kajol’s first impression on him was not exactly positive, instead he thought that she was loud, arrogant and talkative. Devgn’s next slated release is ‘Runway 34’ on April 29 that also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.

