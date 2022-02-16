Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth On Separation With Dhanush: We Need To Deal With Whatever Comes Our Way

South Indian superstar Dhanush and wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth took to Instagram a few weeks back and announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and has two daughters - Yatra and Linga.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times.com, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said, "I think we must cope in life. We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us." She also talked about life and said, "It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn."

When she was asked about finding love again, the filmmaker said, "Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me. I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being. I would like to say that yes, I love."

Recently, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also was tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker opened up about combating Covid and shared how difficult it was to overcome. She also thanked her team for their support during the tough time.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently working on her Hindi debut single 'Musafir' and has directed Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black comedy 'Vai Raja Vai' whereas Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' with actress Sara Ali Khan and actor Akshay Kumar.