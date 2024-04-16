After Thalapathy Vijay, 'Rathnam' Actor Vishal Plans To Venture Into Politics In 2026

For those not aware, back in 2017, when his film ‘Thupparivalaan’ was released, he attempted to contest in the prominent RK Nagar in Chennai by-election. Unfortunately, his nomination was rejected due to insufficient proposers, a decision he called a ‘mockery of democracy.’ Ever since then, he has been more and more expressive and vocal about his political ambitions in his speeches. And now it seems to be coming true for him.