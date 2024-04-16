After Thalapathy Vijay, 'Rathnam' Actor Vishal Plans To Venture Into Politics In 2026

Tamil cinema and politics share a history together with many big names delving into the latter. Take C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and the newest Thalapathy Vijay as examples. Now, if reports are to be believed, the list could see a new addition to it: actor Vishal.
The actor has always been vocal about his political aspirations, and has now officially announced his intent to enter politics two years from now.
During a promotional interview for his upcoming release ‘Rathnam,’ the Tamil actor told Ananda Vikatan, “I will come into politics for the 2026 state elections. If the roads are good, if farmers are good, and people are all happy, I wouldn’t come into politics. However, it is not the state. So, I will come into politics.”
Additionally, various reports have indicated that the ‘Mark Antony’ actor might be joining BJP. When asked about whether he’ll contest in the election alone, or will join an already-existing party, his response was that such things can be decided later on as well.
For those not aware, back in 2017, when his film ‘Thupparivalaan’ was released, he attempted to contest in the prominent RK Nagar in Chennai by-election. Unfortunately, his nomination was rejected due to insufficient proposers, a decision he called a ‘mockery of democracy.’ Ever since then, he has been more and more expressive and vocal about his political ambitions in his speeches. And now it seems to be coming true for him.
More details regarding the same would be revealed soon.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Vishal is actively promoting his upcoming film ‘Rathnam,’ in which he will share screen space with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu. The action-drama, being directed by Hari, is slated to hit the silver screens on April 26.