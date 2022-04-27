After ‘Scam 1992’s Massive Success, Hansal Mehta Starts Shoot For 'Scam 2003'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed that work on season two of 'Scam' has begun, which will focus on Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper scam.

The new season is a continuation of the critically acclaimed first instalment, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.' It is based on the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary,' which was written by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam at the time.

Mehta took to Instagram and shared a photo of the set's clapboard. Members of the series, including producer Sameer Nair, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and writers Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit, have been revealed by the filmmaker. However, the actors who will appear in the second season have yet to be revealed by the filmmaker.

"And we rolled today. Rock it my friend @tusharhiranandani. All the best to all of us @sameern @applausesocial @segaldeepak @jhavarpriya @spnstudionext #Indranil @sonylivindia @001 danishkhan @priyeshskaushik @castingchhabra @karanvyas11 #kiranyadnopavit and the entire team of #Scam2003 (sic)," Mehta wrote.

Tushar Hiranandani of 'Saand Ki Aankh' fame is going to direct 'Scam: 2003,' with Mehta serving as showrunner. Applause Entertainment is producing the series in collaboration with StudioNEXT.

The show's creators announced the series last year, saying it will follow Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, on his road to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most brilliant frauds that spanned numerous states and rattled the whole country.

Mehta is presently directing the Netflix drama series 'Scoop.'