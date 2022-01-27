Priyanka Chopra announced to the world on Friday that she is now a mom. The actress, who made no secret about her desire to start a family, revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a child via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Friday, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." While they kept mum about the gender and the date of the child's birth, reports claim that the baby, a girl was born 12 weeks early.

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, here is a list of celebrities who are expecting babies in 2022:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The 'Hunger Games' actress and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together. In October 2019, Lawrence and Maroney married. Lawrence has kept her pregnancy a well-guarded secret. Lawrence was questioned about her baby in a Vanity Fair interview in December 2021. "Every instinct in my body wants to keep their privacy as private as possible for the rest of their life. I don't want anyone to feel welcome in their world," she stated.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child. Kylie Jenner, who already has a daughter named Stormi, is expecting her second child. There isn't much information about when Jenner and Scott will become parents this year.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh will also become a mother this year. The comedian got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 December 2017. Singh, who appears on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' announced her pregnancy with a humorous video on her Instagram account. She shared a video and said, "Yes, it's a surprise, hamara sabse bada. Subscribe kar do aab, ruke kyu ho! Link in bio!"

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to announce that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The actress shared a beautiful snapshot on social media of Gautam cradling his wife's baby belly.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

On January 6, a spokeswoman for the pair revealed the actress's first pregnancy. Cage has two sons from previous relationships, Kal-El and Weston. Cage, 57, married Riko Shibata in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, last year, to commemorate his late father's birthday.

Aaron Paul and Lauren

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child: Lauren announced on Instagram on December 1 that she and her husband are expecting their second child. "We can't wait to meet you, sweetheart! We already adore you a lot, "The co-founder of the Kind Campaign captioned a photo of her daughter Story Annabelle, who was born in 2018, kissing her developing tummy.