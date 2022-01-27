Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

After Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, Here Are Other Celebs Expecting Babies In 2022

From Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney to Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, here is a list of celebrities who are expecting babies in 2022.

After Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, Here Are Other Celebs Expecting Babies In 2022
Celebs expecting babies in 2022. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:29 pm

Priyanka Chopra announced to the world on Friday that she is now a mom. The actress, who made no secret about her desire to start a family, revealed that she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a child via surrogacy. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Friday, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." While they kept mum about the gender and the date of the child's birth, reports claim that the baby, a girl was born 12 weeks early.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, here is a list of celebrities who are expecting babies in 2022:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer LawrenceJennifer Lawrence

The 'Hunger Games' actress and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first baby together. In October 2019, Lawrence and Maroney married. Lawrence has kept her pregnancy a well-guarded secret. Lawrence was questioned about her baby in a Vanity Fair interview in December 2021. "Every instinct in my body wants to keep their privacy as private as possible for the rest of their life. I don't want anyone to feel welcome in their world," she stated.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie JennerKylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child. Kylie Jenner, who already has a daughter named Stormi, is expecting her second child. There isn't much information about when Jenner and Scott will become parents this year.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh will also become a mother this year. The comedian got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 December 2017. Singh, who appears on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' announced her pregnancy with a humorous video on her Instagram account. She shared a video and said, "Yes, it's a surprise, hamara sabse bada. Subscribe kar do aab, ruke kyu ho! Link in bio!"

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to announce that she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The actress shared a beautiful snapshot on social media of Gautam cradling his wife's baby belly.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko ShibataNicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

On January 6, a spokeswoman for the pair revealed the actress's first pregnancy. Cage has two sons from previous relationships, Kal-El and Weston. Cage, 57, married Riko Shibata in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, last year, to commemorate his late father's birthday.

Aaron Paul and Lauren

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8)

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child: Lauren announced on Instagram on December 1 that she and her husband are expecting their second child. "We can't wait to meet you, sweetheart! We already adore you a lot, "The co-founder of the Kind Campaign captioned a photo of her daughter Story Annabelle, who was born in 2018, kissing her developing tummy.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Celebrity Wedding Pregnancy Actor/Actress Film Actor Bollywood Actor Hollywood Actor Hollywood Bollywood
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Actress Bhagyashree's Daughter, Avantika Dassani, To Make Her Debut With 'Mithya'

Actress Bhagyashree's Daughter, Avantika Dassani, To Make Her Debut With 'Mithya'

Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

Comedian Barry Cryer Passes Away At 86

Shefali Shah: Ageism Was Very Prominent In Our Industry, But Things Are Changing For Sure

Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Skip 'Bigg Boss 15' Finale; Reveals Will Undergo Operation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis