After Praise For 'Sita Ramam', Bhumika Chawla Turns Philosophical

Actress Bhumika Chawla says that those moments that bring in the feeling of nothing and "just being one with the universe' are the most special and gratifying.

Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla IANS

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:31 pm

The actress, whose performance in the recently released and critically acclaimed Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' has come in for praise, on Sunday took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on life and its moments.


She wrote, "Moments... The morning that's quiet, the kind of silence where there is just the feeling of being in the moments.. is gratifying."

"Life is filled with moments... different moments.. Each moment brings in something... Some bring lessons and awareness. Some moments bring -- being in now -- the blissful ones.

"Some bring happiness. Some bring in the adrenaline rush. Some bring in desire to work hard. Some moments are filled with so much happening and doing. Being too busy.

"But those that bring in the feeling of nothing, just being one with the universe, are the most special and gratifying ones.

