Adnan Sami Says He Will 'Expose The Reality' Of What Pakistan Did To Him

Musician Adnan Sami recently penned a scathing note attacking Pakistan establishment for harrassing him and saying he will expose all that in due time, which will leave many in shock.

Adnan, who is been a citizen of India since 2016, was born in the UK to a Pakistani father. Adnan has never minced words in criticising Pakistan. In the latest criticism, he has promised to 'expose the reality' of how the administration treated him.

The singer said that he has issues with Pakistan's establishment because of how he was "treated".