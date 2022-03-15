Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary

Actor Adivi Sesh released a video paying tribute to 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. March 15th marks the birth anniversary of Major Unnikrishnan.

The multilingual film 'Major' starring Adivi in the lead role follows Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's journey from childhood through adolescence, and glorious years of him in the army leading to the horrific events of 2008 Mumbai attack, where he martyred.

The video not only depicts the many phases of Unnikrishnan's life, but it also recreates those occurrences with Adivi Sesh playing the part. It depicts Major's love for his mother, his closeness with his sister, his happiest moments with friends, training days, and eventually his experiences as an officer in the National Security Guards. The video shows a direct comparison through photographs of how Adivi got into the skin of the character along with other actors in the film.

The teaser for the film sparked excitement among fans, and the first song, 'Hrudayama,' was also well received by the audience. This film's music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Other notable cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma. The film was produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and is dubbed in Malayalam.

After, 'Major' Adivi will next be seen in Nani's production 'HIT: The Second Case.' According to reports, the actor has also bagged two more Hindi films out of which one is said to be a remake of an Oscar-winning Hollywood film.