Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary

'Major,' Adivi Sesh's first Pan-India film, will be released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam theatres globally on May 27. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Adivi Sesh Releases A Tribute Video On Sandeep Unnikrishnan's 45th Birth Anniversary
Adivi Sesh in the film 'Major' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 6:10 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh released a video paying tribute to 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. March 15th marks the birth anniversary of Major Unnikrishnan.

The multilingual film 'Major' starring Adivi in the lead role follows Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's journey from childhood through adolescence, and glorious years of him in the army leading to the horrific events of 2008 Mumbai attack, where he martyred.

Related stories

How The Success of 'Kshanam' Changed Adivi Sesh's Life

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

The video not only depicts the many phases of Unnikrishnan's life, but it also recreates those occurrences with Adivi Sesh playing the part. It depicts Major's love for his mother, his closeness with his sister, his happiest moments with friends, training days, and eventually his experiences as an officer in the National Security Guards. The video shows a direct comparison through photographs of how Adivi got into the skin of the character along with other actors in the film.

The teaser for the film sparked excitement among fans, and the first song, 'Hrudayama,' was also well received by the audience. This film's music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Other notable cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma. The film was produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and is dubbed in Malayalam.

After, 'Major' Adivi will next be seen in Nani's production 'HIT: The Second Case.' According to reports, the actor has also bagged two more Hindi films out of which one is said to be a remake of an Oscar-winning Hollywood film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adivi Sesh Movies Film Industry Actor/Actress Film Actor Telugu Film Telugu Actors Sandeep Unnikrishnan Birth Anniversary India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands