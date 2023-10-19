Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals His Role In 'The Night Manager' The Toughest, Here's Why

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's role in 'The Night Manager' received a lot of appreciation from critics and audiences. It has been one of the finest performances of Aditya. Aditya played Shaan Sengupta and it's truly remarkable as he made the character his own. His intense eyes, suave and the ease with which he portrayed Shaan Sengupta were really laudable.

Aditya reveals his role in the show was the toughest one for him. ''The Night Manager was tricky I guess, I realised that shooting series is a lot like a game of attrition. You’re shooting a lot more material in the same amount of time, you’re going at a faster clip but you have to maintain the quality of everything. And also the part was kind of tricky because there was a lot that was going on in his head and the fun thing to kind of figure out with Sandeep was how much you want the audience to be let it in because he’s showing the audience a certain side but he’s an undercover as well.”

He added, “It's a show that really resonated and a character that a lot of people have appreciated. It was a role that got me to do a tone that I hadn’t gotten the chance to do theatrically.”

'The Night Manager', directed by Sandeep Modi also starred Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome among others in pivotal roles.