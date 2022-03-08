Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Aditya Narayan Quits Hosting 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' After 15 Years

Singer Aditya Narayan quits hosting the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' after 15 years. The singer-actor began his journey on the show when he was just 18.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 1:00 pm

Singer Aditya Narayan will be no longer be hosting the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He announced his exit from the show on Monday via Instagram. For almost 15 years, he was a part of the show. He wrote a farewell note with a few memorable moments from the show’s recent season. The pictures featured judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Taking to Instagram, the host wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes Time really does fly (sic)." He also thanked the team behind the show.

The news left many stars and fans heartbroken. Music director Shreyas Puranik took to the comments section and wrote, “Nanu sahab ye kya news dedi (sic)." Actress Nia Sharma wrote, “@adityanarayanofficial more power to youuuuuuuuu!!!! (sic)."

Dadlani penned a long note for the host in the comments section of the post. “Man…kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth…I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don’t have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi….Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man! (sic)," he wrote.

The host had confirmed last year that he would quit television after 2022 to focus on bigger things in life. Speaking with Times Of India, he said, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months."

