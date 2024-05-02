Art & Entertainment

Adhyayan Suman Says All His Working Life He Has Been 'Seeking Some Validation'

Actor Adhyayan Suman stepped into Bollywood in 2008 with 'Haal-E-Dil' and went on to star in acclaimed movies like 'Raaz-The Mystery Continues' and 'Jashnn'. However, he slowed down in the middle because of "lack of opportunities".

Advertisement

IANS
Adhyayan Suman Photo: IANS
info_icon

Actor Adhyayan Suman stepped into Bollywood in 2008 with 'Haal-E-Dil' and went on to star in acclaimed movies like 'Raaz-The Mystery Continues' and 'Jashnn'. However, he slowed down in the middle because of "lack of opportunities".

Post 'Jashnn' in 2009, Adhyayan appeared in films such as 'Dehraadun Diary', 'Heartless', and 'Luckhnowi Ishq', among others, which failed to strike a chord with the audience, consequently affecting box-office collections.

Talking about slowing down, Adhyayan told IANS: "Why did I slow down in the middle because of a lack of opportunities? I think it is important for me to be honest with myself and to my audiences. The lack of opportunities of course otherwise if it was up to me I would be doing and seen in every other show or film.”

Advertisement

Now, he hopes to work with with good directors and play good characters.

“I just want to be a good working actor. For me, I am not working for the stardom aspect of it because that is the byproduct of doing good work but I want a lot of respect as an artiste, that’s what I think I am working towards,” added the actor.

Adhyayan, the son of veteran actor Shekhar Suman, got the validation he was seeking for by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"All my life that I have been working I have been seeking some validation," he said.

Advertisement

The actor feels he and his parents prayed too hard for this.

"At the end of the day the validation came directly from the best from the maestro himself Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s a badge of honour that I wear and it's bigger than any award I can ever imagine from him to hold my hand and tell me how he feels about my talent,” he said.

Adhyayan says it means the world to him and has given him a sense of confidence.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar To Face The Media