Adele Announces European Tour Dates, First After 2016

Singer-songwriter Adele will be taking her show on the road and perform in a "one off, bespoke pop-up stadium" in Germany this summer.

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently performing in a residency in Las Vegas, hasn't toured in six years and previously admitted she probably wouldn't hit the road again as it "doesn't suit me particularly well”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But it appears the ‘Set Fire To The Rain’ hitmaker has had a change of heart. Adele will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, for the final time on June 15, before kick-starting a new run of shows in Munich.