Adah Sharma Addresses Reports Of Her Buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Apartment: Got Overwhelmed With Media Attention

Last year, speculation arose regarding ‘The Kerala Story’ actress Adah Sharma purchasing the Mumbai flat previously owned by actor Sushant Singh Rajput before his demise in 2020. Now, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actress cryptically addressed the persistent inquiries about her alleged acquisition of the sea-facing residence in Bandra West, Mumbai.
“For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy,” Sharma said.
She went on to express that she was disheartened upon coming across certain comments regarding the late actor when news surfaced about his apartment being listed for sale on the internet.
“I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect,” she said, further adding, “I don’t like people loosely commenting…I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free.”
In case you didn’t know, in August 2023, following a paparazzo’s post stating that the ‘Sunflower’ actress was purchasing the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments where the ‘PK’ actor used to reside, TellyChakkar received confirmation that the news was accurate. The flat is a huge 4BHK duplex and covers an area of about 2,500 sq ft. The flat is on the 6th floor of the apartment that also has a terrace. However, till today, it remains unknown whether and when she moved into the apartment.