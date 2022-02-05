Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Actors Who Got Injured On Movie Sets

Some movie scenes appear so real that it's difficult to believe the actor is simply doing his job and acting. Here are few instances where actors have been wounded while filming a film.

Actors who got injured on shooting sets. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 4:54 pm

Behind every successful film are actors that put in a lot of effort to make the film a box office success. Apart from the glitz and glam, which are simply the final results of a film, the filmmaking process entails a great deal of effort and hard work. And it's not uncommon for them to suffer injuries as a result of doing their jobs successfully. Many Bollywood celebs have been hurt while filming such scenarios on numerous occasions. The following is a list of Bollywood celebrities that have lately been injured during filming.

Randeep Hooda 

Randeep Hooda, who is filming his debut series, 'Inspector Avinash,' in which he plays a cop, sustained a significant knee injury while doing an action sequence with co-star Amit Sial, and was told to go to the hospital immediately. Because he didn't want to be the reason for the shoot being halted, the actor resumed shooting.

Nora Fatehi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi was seen in a bloodied look in the poster of her character for ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India.’ Her injuries were real, since she was struck in the face by a metal gun. She was injured on set when her co-gun star unintentionally hit her in the face, and the producers opted to utilise it in the scene.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed to his fans in an Instagram live that he had suffered a painful injury on the sets of ‘Jersey’. He said that he busted his lips and had to get 25 stitches for the same. 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal had opened up about an injury he suffered following which he got as many as 13 stitches. At the trailer launch of ‘Sardar Udham’ on Thursday, Kaushal said that he got 13 stitches on his face due to an injury and that the scar which everyone saw in the film was real.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff injured his eye while filming 'Ganapath' in the United Kingdom. The actor shared a picture of his swollen eye on his Instagram stories.

Himansh Kohli

While filming the T-series song "Meri Tarah" with Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati, actor Himansh Kohli was hurt. During the filming of the sequence, Kohli was injured by glass shards.

Alankrita Sahai

Alankrita Sahai recently injured her ankle while filming an action sequence in Goa for her upcoming flick. The actress previously stated that she is taking extra efforts to ensure her safety.






 

