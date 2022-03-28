Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Yash Speaks About 'KGF: Chapter 2' And 'Beast' Clash At The Trailer Launch

'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launched on March 27 at Bangalore. Addressing the fact that 'KGF 2' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' will clash at the box office, Yash said that, 'It's cinema and not elections'.

Yash

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 6:36 pm

Two superstars of South, Yash and Thalapathy Vijay are gearing up for their films' release next month. Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is set to release on April 14 while Vijay’s ‘Beast’ will hit the screens on April 13. It is going to be a huge movie clash at the box office because of the die hard fans of both the actors. Yash spoke about the clash at the trailer launch of ‘KGF 2’ which took place on Sunday in Bangalore. He stated, “It’s cinema and not elections.”


The star of Sandalwood said, “It has to be 'KGF' and 'Beast' and not 'KGF' versus 'Beast'. This isn't an election, where you have to vote for either, or one of the two should fail. This is cinema. Vijay sir is such a huge star and we should respect him. Ours is a Pan Indian film and we announced it 8 months back. And they are aiming for a festive release there. Vijay sir is what he is because of what he has done in his life. His fans will celebrate his film and I am sure, all Vijay sir fans will enjoy our film as well. The theaters will be split, but its high time we think about collaboration.”

Actor and Influencer Prashanth Rangaswamy tweeted the video of Yash's speech, check it out below:


‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is directed and written by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The super awaited sequel includes the big names from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The sequel will release in five languages, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. 


On the other hand, gangster thriller ‘Beast’ is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the movie. The makers recently announced that ‘Beast’ will also opt for a Pan India release. 

