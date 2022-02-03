Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Sunil Grover In Better Health Post His Heart Surgery

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute and underwent a heart surgery on January 27.

Actor Sunil Grover Instagram - @ whosunilgrover

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 11:31 am

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery and was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute and underwent surgery. According to recent reports, it is learnt that he is now recovering.

According to a report in NDTV, a source said, "He had a heart surgery and the patient is absolutely fine now. He should be discharged soon. We can't divulge any more information about his health." 

Actress Simi Garewal took to share her concern over his health and extended her well wishes to the actor.

Grover is a well-known figure in the Indian television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He also starred in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.

The actor has appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including 'Bharat', which actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also starred alongside actresses Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama 'Pataakha'. He also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.

Grover had two releases on digital platforms in 2021. He appeared in the controversial OTT web series 'Tandav', which starred actor Saif Ali Khan. He also starred in the comedy webseries 'Sunflower'.

