Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Nithiin's First Look From 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' Unveiled

Telugu actor Nithiin will be seen in 'Macherla Niyojakavargam', a MS Raja Shekhar Reddy directorial. The first look of the actor from the movie has been released and he will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

Actor Nithiin

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 3:46 pm

Actor Nithiin’s, ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’s’ first look has been released today (March 26). The actor is showing the versatility in his acting by playing different roles. ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ will be Nithiin’s 31st film and it will be directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. The film will be a mass action entertainer with a distinct subject. 


The poster has created rampage as Nithiin appears in a never before seen rugged avatar. He maintains a serious gaze as he sits gearing up for a big fight. Nithiin’s look in ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ is very different from the previous roles he has done. 

He is seen rocking a thick moustache and beard, and he also wears one thread chain and a silver chain. It is also seen that people painted like tigers are attacking Nithiin during a carnival with heavy weapons, but the protagonist is also ready to fight back. The ferocious getups of all the characters in the poster totally makes if goosebumps stuff. The film will see Nithiin portraying a role of an IAS Officer (collector of Guntur district) for the very first time. 

Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy from Sreshth Movies will be bankrolling the movie in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. 

Actresses Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa will be seen opposite Nithiin in this mass commercial entertainer that has a political angle. Alan with the star studded cast, the movie will also have leading craftsmen working for it. Nithiin and musician Makati Swara Sagar will collaborate for 3rd time after Bheeshma and Maestro. The Director of Photography is Prasad Murella and art director is Sahi Suresh. The film’s dialogues are by Mamidala Thirupathi and editor is Venkateshwara Rao. 

