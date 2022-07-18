Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Acclaimed Malayalam Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Accused Of Stalking

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:25 pm

A day after announcing he had decided to withdraw from filmmaking until his innocence is proven in a case filed by an actress against him, well-known Malayalam film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has expressed empathy for police personnel, who, he says, are compelled to obey "the unlawful orders of their corrupt superior officers."

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on police personnel, the director wrote, "I can clearly understand the moral dilemma of the police in carrying out the mindless orders of the dirty politicians."

[With Inputs from IANS]

