Abhishek Bachchan On Success Of ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows 2’: Inspires Me To Work Even Harder

Over the years, quality content on OTT has always had an advantage. While the competition has become fierce, some shows keep the audience glued to their screens. Similarly, Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows, Season 2' has captured hearts with its gripping story. The show has received excellent reviews and brought massive footfall to the OTT platform as well. The show maintained its spot with 15 million views and remained at the number one spot for two weeks.

Taking to social media, the actor reacted to the show’s success and wrote, "This is amazing!!! Thank you all so much for your love. More than 15 million views and No.1 on the OTT charts for the last 2 weeks! Inspires me to work even harder."

Abhishek proved his calibre and he certainly gave the audience goosebumps as he dived deep into the world of Avinash Sabharwal, aka J. Abhishek, a psychiatrist and a patient suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. The plot revolves around him playing with blood to save his daughter.

In this series, Abhishek explains how and why he came to be a cold-blooded killer. The series follows him on his journey, and actors like Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and a recently introduced character named Victor, played by Naveen Kasturia, all contribute significantly to the show's success.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with a 12-episode run establishing the show's foundation. The second season, produced by Abundantia Entertainment, has eight episodes. Abhishek complimented the director, Mayank Sharma, as well as the producers of the show.

The secret ingredient of the series has also been the blend of mythology and morality that makes it a must-watch.