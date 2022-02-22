Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Abhiram Daggubati’s Intriguing First-Look From His Debut Film 'Ahimsa' Released

Director Teja, who has directed several blockbusters, has taken on the task of launching Abhiram as a hero. P Kiran is producing the film under Anandi Art Creations. Actors Geethika Tiwary and Rajat Bedi also play pivotal roles in the film.

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 3:31 pm

Abhiram Daggubati is the younger brother of actor Rana Daggubati and the son of producer Suresh Babu. Abhiram is getting ready to make his Telugu film debut. Abhiram Daggubati's forthcoming film is titled 'Ahimsa,' and it will be directed by Teja.

On the occasion of director Teja's birthday, the creators announced the film's title and first look poster today. The film is titled 'Ahimsa,' but the first look poster suggests otherwise. In the title poster, Abhiram's bloodied face is wrapped with a jute bag. The pre-look poster is captivating and piques fans' interest in the film. It also creates the sense that 'Ahimsa' will be an action film.

Director Teja, who has directed several blockbusters and introduced many talented actors to the cinema, has taken on the task of launching Abhiram as a hero. P Kiran is producing the film under Anandi Art Creations.

For 'Ahimsa,' director Teja and music director RP Patnaik are collaborating. Sameer Reddy is in charge of the film's cinematography, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Apart from Abhiram, actress Geethika Tiwary and actor Rajat Bedi also play pivotal roles in the film.

The entire shoot for 'Ahimsa' has already been completed, and post-production work is currently continuing. The film's release date will be announced soon by the producers. 'Ahimsa' is touted to be a concept-based entertainer and Abhiram worked on his physique to sport a slim and lean look. 

The project was launched at Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of Abhiram's uncle Venkatesh, brother Rana, producers Shyam Prasad Reddy, KL Narayana, Gemini Kiran, and others.

