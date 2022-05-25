Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Abhay Deol Describes Dev D Director Anurag Kashyap As 'Gaslighter'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview in 2020 said that working with actor Abhay Deol was a "tough pain" for him. In a recent interview, Deol referred to Kashyap as a "gaslighter."

Updated: 25 May 2022 4:29 pm

In 2009 actor Abhay Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap worked together in the film 'Dev D'. Kashyap had earlier said in an interview that working with Deol was "painfully tough." While Deol and Kashyap never worked together in a film thereafter, in an recent interview the actor calls the movie-maker someone who gaslights other people.

Kashyap wrote and directed the film ‘Dev D’, which starred Deol, Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It was based on, Bengali author, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel Devdas.

Deol played the rapid-fire round recently in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, where he was asked to come up with a tagline for a t-shirt when a celebrity was named. When it came to Kashyap, he defined him in one word as a "gaslighter."

Kashyap in an interview with HuffPost India in 2020 said, "It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting. He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him.”

Meanwhile, Deol is going to co-star alongside actress Emily Shah in 'Jungle Cry'. The film is based on the actual tale of 12 boys from Kalinga Institute who worked hard to master the sport of rugby and went on to win the 2007 Under-14 Rugby World Cup in just four months.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhay Deol Describes Dev D Director Anurag Kashyap Gaslighter Filmmaker Emily Shah Jungle Cry Abhay Deol Anurag Kashyap India
