Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Indulge In ‘Paan Party’ On ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ Set

The viewers of the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ are set to experience hilarity at its best as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) get addicted to eating 'paan', leading to hilarious chaos in the Modern Colony.

While shooting the sequence, the actors had to keep their mouths red and to do that, they kept eating varieties of paan, resulting in a "paan party" on the set.