Aanand L. Rai Is Filled With Gratitude On 12th Anniversary of 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 5:51 pm

Director Aanand L. Rai, whose film 'Tanu Weds Manu' clocked in 12 years since its release, expressed gratitude to the audience for giving their love to the film.

Speaking about the film, the director said: "The response this beautiful story received is unmatched. The film is still relatable to a wide audience even today & that's what a beautiful story does. It leaves an impact every time. I can't believe the film has completed twelve years today. Gratitude only for all the love and support."

'Tanu Weds Manu', produced by Aanand L. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions also led to a sequel 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' which was released in 2015.

Meanwhile, Aanand's latest venture into regional cinema with 'Aatmapamphlet' has travelled across the globe and was screened at the Berlin Film Festival.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second instalment of 'Jhimma' and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'.

