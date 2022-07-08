Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Takes A Power Nap In The Thick Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Post-Production

The director of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Advait Chandan shared a photo of actor Aamir Khan taking a nap.

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 11:27 am

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen hitting the snooze button amidst the post-production schedule of his forthcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Taking to his social media, the director of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Advait Chandan shared a picture of the lead actor. The star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a pillow.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is slated to release on August 11.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Advait Chandan Laal Singh Chaddha Post Production Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads