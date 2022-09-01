Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Holidays In San Francisco Following 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failure

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan indiatv

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 6:28 pm

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tanked at the box-office, is currently holidaying in San Francisco.

Earlier media reports claimed that the superstar is on a two-month break and is holidaying in the US. He will start his next film after he is back in Mumbai following his break.

A picture of Aamir doing the rounds on social media shows that the actor is currently not in the country.

The photograph has been shared by a fan named Natasha on Twitter, where the two are seen posing for a selfie.

She captioned the image: "Yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i'm still unwell twists."

In the image, Aamir is seen flaunting a salt and pepper look. He looks dapper dressed in a navy blue full sleeved T-shirt. He has a sweater tied around his waist and is seen carrying a beige coloured cross bag. He kept it casual and completed his look with spectacles.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood film 'Forest Gump' starring Tom Hanks.

Related stories

Ram Gopal Varma On Box Office Failure Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Who Would Have Imagined An Aamir Khan Film Would Bomb?

Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Box-Office Failure Of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Says ‘Please Don't Misunderstand Me’

Mona Singh Defends Her 'Desh Mein Malaria Phaila Dai' Dialogue From 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Forrest Gump Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Kareena Kapoor San Francisco India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?