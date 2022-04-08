Aadi Sai Kumar's Next Movie Titled 'Crazy Fellow', Produced By KK Radhamohan

Producer KK Radhamohan is known for making movies with varied genres. Currently, the producer is producing Production No 10 of Sri Sathya Sai Arts starring actor Aadi Sai Kumar. The movie is directed by debutant Phani Krishna Siriki.

The team announced the title of the film today. The title locked is ‘Crazy Fellow’ and it sounds apt for the character that Sai Kumar will play in the movie. The role will be a different one for Saikumar.

As of now, the release title poster seems to be full of positivity. Actors Digangana Suryavanshi and Mrinaa Menon will play leading ladies opposite Sai Kumar.

The film is expected to be an entertainer with music by RR Dhruvan. Satish Mutyala is the cinematographer while Rama Krishna manages the stunts. Art director is Kolikapogu Ramesh and Giduturi Satya is supervising editing.