Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

A New Universe: Russo Brothers, Ryan Gosling All Set To Roll Out 'The Gray Man' Sequel

Buoyed by the audience response to "The Gray Man", Netflix, according to 'Variety', has grand plans to turn the $200-million action thriller into a sprawling spy franchise.

'The Grey Man' Poster
'The Grey Man' Poster IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:18 am

Buoyed by the audience response to "The Gray Man", Netflix, according to 'Variety', has grand plans to turn the $200-million action thriller into a sprawling spy franchise.

"The audience reaction to 'The Gray Man' has been nothing short of phenomenal," "The Gray Man" helmers Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement.

"We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for 'The Gray Man' to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan (Gosling) , as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon," the blockbuster-producing brothers added.

Gosling and The Russo Brothers are set to return for the sequel. "The Gray Man" co-writer Stephen McFeely, whose credits also include "Avengers: Endgame" and "Captain America: Civil War", is writing the screenplay, 'Variety' reports.

ABGO, the production company The Russo Brothers, had previously teamed with Netflix on 2020's "Extraction", starring Chris Hemsworth (most recently seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder"). A sequel to that film is also set to be released on Netflix in 2023.

"With 'The Gray Man', the Russos have delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving," 'Variety' quotes Netflix's head of global film Scott Stuber as saying. "We are excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out 'The Gray Man' universe."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

‘The Gray Man’ On Netflix Movie Review: Dhanush’s Sleek Cameo Makes This Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans Actioner Worthwhile

Ryan Gosling Just Can't Get Over Dhanush: 'He Never Made A Mistake'

Idea Of A Reluctant Spy Was Intriguing: Ryan Gosling On His First Action Film 'The Gray Man'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Russo Brothers The Gray Man Ryan Gosling Chris Evans Dhanush Ana De Armas Sequel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others