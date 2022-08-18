A Look At Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez Received from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been named in a Rs. 200 crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate, had received a series of expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The list included designer handbags, car and diamonds.

Fernandez was confronted with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in October and according to question number 10 in the transcripts of the meeting that says 'Whether any expensive gifts were exchanged between both of you?', Fernandez answered " I received 4 bags from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, two outfits from Gucci, perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper, two diamond earrings, a multi-colored diamond bracelet," reports NDTV.

Also, sources in the agency claimed she was presented with gifts worth Rs. 10 crore, which also included a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh.

The two claimed to have met only twice in Chennai and have mostly been in touch over the telephone for around six months. Jacqueline Fernandez said they have spoken on the phone from February 2021 to August 2021. In Sukesh Chandrashekar's version, the dates were from January-end, 202l, to August 202I, reports NDTV.

Sukesh Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs. 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. In April, the Central investigation agency had attached the actor's funds -- to the tune of Rs. 7.27 crore – and Rs. 15 lakh cash, calling it "proceeds of crime".