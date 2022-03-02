7 Performances Of Daniel Craig That Prove He’s More Than Just James Bond

Actor Daniel Craig may have been the last James Bond, but he was one of the most popular actors to have played the iconic characters. His last outing ‘No Time To Die’ had been well received when it was released last year, and even received nominations at various award ceremonies all over. The film is also set to release on OTT in a couple of days, and that buzz around that is massive. Amidst all that, the actor himself is turning a year older.

Today marks the 54th birthday of Daniel Craig. The actor is well recognised for his role as James Bond, which he took over from his predecessor, actor Pierce Brosnan. While he has been famous for playing the iconic British spy for over 16 years, but Daniel Craig's career is much more than just portraying 007. He has been a part of some great films over the years, before being James Bond and even afterwards.

To commemorate this special day, here are a few of Daniel Craig's best films that demonstrate the breadth of his skill, and that prove that he is not just James Bond.

‘Knives Out’ (2019)

'Knives Out,' directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman, is a 2019 mystery thriller. It follows Benoit Blanc, a professional detective portrayed by Daniel Craig, as he investigates the murder of the father of an affluent, dysfunctional family. Among those who appear in the film are Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Don Johnson.

‘Logan Lucky’ (2017)

'Logan Lucky,' directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a 2017 American heist comedy film. Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, and Sebastian Stan star in the picture. 'Logan Lucky' follows the Logan family as they attempt to loot the Charlotte Motor Speedway while avoiding security and the FBI.

‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ (2011)

'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' is a 2011 psychological criminal thriller film. The film is based on Stieg Larsson's 2005 novel of the same name. Daniel Craig plays journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the film, while Rooney Mara plays Lisbeth Salander. The film depicts the narrative of Blomkvist's (Craig) inquiry into the disappearance of an affluent family's daughter 40 years ago.

‘Defiance’ (2008)

Tuvia, one of three Jewish brothers imprisoned by the Nazis in 1941, is played by Daniel Craig. After he and his brothers, Zus (Liev Schreiber) and Asael (Jamie Bell), escape and find sanctuary in the forest where they played as children, they seek vengeance on the Nazis. Others join the fray as word of their exploits spreads, prepared to sacrifice their lives for freedom.

‘Infamous’ (2006)

In Cold Blood, Daniel Craig plays convicted murderer Perry Smith, who becomes the subject of one of Toby Jones' best works. As he does research for his book, Jones' character, Truman Capote, establishes a passionate and complex connection with Smith. This gripping picture is set in Kansas and stars Sandra Bullock as Perry Smith's childhood friend Harper Lee.

‘Munich’ (2005)

'Munich,' an Oscar-nominated film, chronicles the narrative of Operation Wrath of God, Mossad's secret reprisal for the murder of 11 Israeli Olympic team members by the Palestine Liberation Organization in 1972. Daniel Craig collaborated with Steven Spielberg on the film and gained widespread appreciation for his performance.

‘Layer Cake’ (2004)

'Layer Cake,' directed by Matthew Vaughn, is a 2004 British crime thriller. The film is based on J. J. Connolly's 2000 novel of the same name. The narrative of the film centres around a London-based criminal, portrayed by Daniel Craig, who works in the cocaine trade and wants to get out of it.

Here’s wishing Daniel Craig a very happy birthday.

