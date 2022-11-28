Monday, Nov 28, 2022
5 Times Dulquer Salmaan Nailed The Serial Killer Avatar In ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’

‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ has been released on OTT, and the film has suddenly started getting great word-of-mouth publicity. Here are a few reasons why Dulquer Salmaan is absolutely kick-ass as a serial killer in the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:04 am

Serial killer films and shows are one of the most-watched thriller stories. The gruesome gore fest where the criminal continues to slash, stagger and hang his victims translates to an ever-growing list of thrillers. The cat-and-mouse chase between the serial killer and the cops is something that viewers love to the core.

While viewers' intense fascination with serial killers and their backstories continues, the film ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ has suddenly become the big talk of the town. The film may have not received a great response when released in theatres, but now that it’s released on Zee5, it has suddenly caught people’s attention, and everyone is talking about how good the plotline is.

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays one of the key roles in the movie, has been getting some great appreciation for his character. The word-of-mouth for the movie is fantastic, and people are especially loving the way, Dulquer Salmaan has given a new dimension to the serial killer character.

So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at how Dulquer Salmaan nailed the serial killer avatar in ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’.

  • Cinema buffs certainly had goosebumps when Danny said, “Film is a director’s baby. How can you kill a director’s baby?”
  • When Danny took Nila to a secluded sound-proof studio and threatened to kill her screaming CHUP!
  • Danny’s terrific statement “Cinema is an art. Not a damn zerox machine” intrigued the audience and how!
  • The sequence when Danny read his love interest Nila’s film review with a wicked smirk
  • The audience was stunned when Danny slaughtered the film critic and exclaimed “Issey kehte hai khubsoorat painting. Isko main de raha hu 4 ½ stars. Kaun hai artiste? Pair chuho”

Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal of a serial killer in 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' definitely deserves whistles and applause.

Dulquer Salmaan Chup Chup: Revenge Of The Artist
