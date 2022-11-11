5 Songs Of Adnan Sami Which Show That Music Transcends All Boundaries

When you mention evergreen singers of this millennium, Adnan Sami is definitely a name that is never left out. The versatile singer and musician has given the music industry numerous soulful and melodious songs. He has had a string of chartbuster songs releasing one after the other.

His songs have transcended boundaries and people from India, Pakistan and everywhere else in the world, have enjoyed his numbers. His songs have brought people closer and there are some songs that listeners will remember for ages to come, however young or old they are.

Today, as we step into another weekend, here are 5 of his numerous tracks that you can listen to over and over again:

‘Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye’

Adnan Sami's songs are nothing but pure bliss. Through the years, Adnan Sami has given us constant hits. Just like his song ‘Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye’, this song is definitely a musical treat for us all. As the soothing tunes to the high notes, ‘Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aaye’ will always be a heartfelt track. From the golden era to the gen z, this song will always remain a top-notch song.

‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri – Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

‘Bhar Do Meri Jholi’, from the movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was an extreme hit among the audiences. The listeners were carried away by the touching lyrics paired with the melodious voice of Adnan Sami for this wonderful song. The audiences were also pleasantly surprised to see Adnan Sami in the song along with Salman Khan.

‘Dil Kya Kare – Salaam-E-Ishq’

The song from ‘Salam-E-Ishq’ is a massive hit among Adnan Sami’s listeners. The light-hearted nature of this song makes it suitable to listen to for all kinds of occasions. The song gives you a feeling of bliss every time you listen to it. Its for all the romantics out there who believe in true love breaking through all boundaries.

‘Lift Karadey’

‘Lift Karadey’ gained massive popularity among the fans as soon as it was released. The lively and upbeat nature of the song made it popular among all the youngsters of the time. The song is still loved by all generations alike.

‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’

This evergreen song sung by the legendary duo Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle has marked its name in history. This classical wonder with a romantic vibe has always taken the audiences for a spin. People have always adored Adnan Sami for his musical knowledge and skills which he time and again has proved with his beautiful songs.

Which among these is your favourite Adnan Sami song? Or are there any tracks that we’ve missed? Share your thoughts with us.