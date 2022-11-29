5 Songs By Papon That You Can't Miss To Experience Live

Papon rules the Indian indie music scene with his mesmerising voice. Even when it comes to playback, he is known to be one of the finest singers. However, it’s been said time and again that his songs are best experienced live, when he is performing on stage in front of a packed audience.

Papon is currently on tour for his concerts across India, and therefore this is the perfect season to get to listen to the deep baritone singer. So, without further ado, here are 5 of our favourite songs of Papon that you must experience with his live singing.

‘Bulleya’

From the much-loved film Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, Bulleya is a soulful melody that will touch your heart. The shyari (poem) at the beginning of the song is something the audiences love. The experience of listening to this live will just give you goosebumps.

‘Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo’

The greatest-of-all-time ghazal, Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo, turns out to be an enchantment in our lives. The song feels more soothing when you hear it Papon-style Live! He makes the song even more incredible with his honey-like voice.

‘Jiyein Kyun’

The most popular song of all time, there hasn’t been even one instance where he was not asked to sing it once more.

‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’

Beginning the song with a soft tune and humming, Papon truly knows how to capture the attention of his listeners. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage was the love anthem of the year when it was released. The perfect blend of mesmerizing lyrics and a soothing voice is all you need to make your evening beautiful.

‘Kyon’

Papon's song from the film, Barfi, not only attracted love from the audience but also became Number One favourite song in everyone’s playlist. The vocals strike a chord instantly and effortlessly. And if you don’t listen to this live, you are missing out on something special.