5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers

‘Bombay Meri Jaan’ shows the rise of the Mumbai underworld from the 1940s to the 1980s. It is set against the backdrop of post-independence India. The series is about the story of Ismail Kadri, a dedicated and hardworking policeman and who wants to clean up Bombay from the organized crime and the reign of notorious mafioso kingpins like Haji and Pathan. Dara Kadri, the son of Ismail, is stuck between his father's law enforcement legacy and his own desire to become the 'Bambai ka Baadshah' (King of Bombay) in the lucrative world of smuggling and crime. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video