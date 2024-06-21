Art & Entertainment

5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers

Here's the list of five mind-bending shows that are must-haves on your watchlist this weekend.

Crime Thrillers To Watch This Weekend Photo: Instagram
For all the fans of suspense and crime thrillers, we have a list of five mind-bending shows that are must-haves on your watchlist this weekend. From gritty underworld sagas to intricate police operations, these fascinating stories will keep you on the edge of your seat with adrenaline-fueled suspense.

5 Crime Thrillers To Watch This Weekend

1. ‘Paruvu’

Paruvu
Paruvu Photo: Instagram
‘Paruvu’(Honor)is a Telugu web series which is about a ruthless gang leader (Nagababu), a determined cop (Naresh Agastya), and a mysterious stranger (Nivetha Pethuraj). A shocking crime tests the loyalties and there is a struggle for power and survival and it blurs the lines between right and wrong. In the web of deceit and betrayal Praneeta Patnaik becomes the pawn who gets embroiled in the crossfire of the underworld's power struggle. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. The gripping and intense show is currently streaming on Zee5.

2. ‘Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld’

Mumbai Mafia Police vs The Underworld
Mumbai Mafia Police vs The Underworld Photo: Instagram
‘Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld’ is set in the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai. It is based on true events, that shows the clash between the underworld, led by notorious figures like Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Salem, and others, and the rise of the infamous "encounter cops" – who killed their targets. There are intense footage, interviews with investigative journalists, writers, police officers, and former mafia members,which makes the documentary worth watching. You can watch it on Netflix.

3. 'Bambai Meri Jaan’

Bambai Meri Jaan
Bambai Meri Jaan Photo: Instagram
‘Bombay Meri Jaan’ shows the rise of the Mumbai underworld from the 1940s to the 1980s. It is set against the backdrop of post-independence India. The series is about the story of Ismail Kadri, a dedicated and hardworking policeman and who wants to clean up Bombay from the organized crime and the reign of notorious mafioso kingpins like Haji and Pathan. Dara Kadri, the son of Ismail, is stuck between  his father's law enforcement legacy and his own desire to become the 'Bambai ka Baadshah' (King of Bombay) in the lucrative world of smuggling and crime. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

4. ‘Special Ops’

'Special Ops 1.5'
'Special Ops 1.5' Photo: Instagram
‘Special Ops’ is yet another high-octane action thriller which is about Himmat Singh, an experienced agent of India's Research and Analytics Wing (RAW), who wants to take down the deadly terrorist organization. Kay Kay Menon as the gritty and determined Himmat Singh in both the seasons of ‘Special Ops’ takes you on a rollercoaster ride of action sequences, intricate espionage, and a cat-and-mouse game against a formidable foe. Both seasons are on Disney+Hotstar.

5. ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’

Poster Of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout'
Poster Of 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' Photo: Instagram
In this thriller drama, ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj Bajpayee) and his Special Crime Unit (SCU) are investigation a case after a mass shooting at the notorious Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. It gets much deeper and darker than they anticipated as they investigate the case. The show is filled with web of organized crime, conspiracies and corruption. It takes the viewers on a thrilling ride. The show is currently streaming on Zee5.

