5 Reasons Why You Cannot Miss The Inaugural Edition Of The Big Turf Carnival

Recreational weekends will now have a new meaning with a wide galore of activities brought under one roof at the first-ever edition of The Big Turf Carnival. Set to entertain Mumbaikars over three weekends in the spring-summer months of February, March and April, The Big Turf Carnival brings an exciting weekend mixed with home-grown foods, beverages, flea markets, activities and games along with the traditional evening horse races that the RWITC brings with a Carnival offering something for everyone looking to let their hair down in a fun-filled manner over a weekend.

The who’s who of B-Town is going to be present at the carnival and make their presence felt. It’s definitely going to be an event that you wouldn’t want to miss out on.

For the uninitiated, here are 5 reasons why you should be at the debut edition of the coolest carnival in town:

A Thrilling, Bouncy ‘Monster’ Mayhem

The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course Monster will be a fun and laughter riot for kids and adults alike at the carnival. The game show-inspired inflatable obstacle course will be the first of its kind at the inaugural edition of the carnival experience. Monster is amongst the most popular inflatable activities across the world including the United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Croatia making a stop in India at the Big Turf Carnival!

Of Puns And Ponies Under A Starry Night

Galloping hooves, happy smiles and bonding with horses, best describes an evening at the carnival. The annual evening races at Mahalaxmi Race Course are a unique experience with viewing stalls that offer enthusiasts a chance to catch a horse race as the sun sets on the carnival. While the sight of horses is not uncommon in Mumbai, the experience of watching them race at the Mahalaxmi Race Course is absolutely worth it, more so if this will be your first. You haven’t experienced goosebumps until you live through this magical event. It’s all a rush!

Bring Your A-Game To The Activities And Gaming Arena

Step into the unknown and try your luck to take home some of the most exciting prizes and a whole tray of nostalgia! Get ready to go back in time with games and activities such as Buzz Wire, Can Smash, Cat Rack, Dino Squad, Hook-A-Duck, Hoop Shot, Lobster Pot and Ring Toss. Be up for a challenge and spend the day Sumo Wrestling, Bull Riding and tackling The Eliminator or take it easy and get a look ahead with a Tarot Card Reading session or a Balloon Twisting session.

A Flea Market Unlike Others; Shop Till You Drop

Explore the beautiful flea market and shop your heart out by picking up the best of a curated selection of home-grown offerings from across industries. For all the jewellery fanatics, the live lac bangle maker is the place to be! Get yourself a fun and quirky portrait from the caricature artist at the carnival and take home a bit of your memory from the Carnival! For all the art enthusiasts, a quick stop at the Pottery workshop at will get you a fill of some earthy art memoir of your choice as a keepsake and then get some rest with the most relaxing Foot Massage arranged by the National Association for Blind (NAB). From clowns to costumed characters, don't forget to snap some quick selfies with these classic carnival characters at The Big Turf Carnival.

A Fun-Filled Food Fiesta With Some Reel Magic

Delight your palette, while you are roaring and soaring. Soak in the carnival experience with artists and performers on stage even as you bite into some of the most delicious culinary creations at the food park! Homegrown F&B entrepreneurs from the iconic food stalls of K Rustoms to Ayub’s and the local gola stalls, there’s a variety of delicacies for you to try. Grab yourself a snack, crack open a cold beverage and chill with your friends as you catch an entertaining Movie Under The Stars on the big screen at the end of the day.

The Big Turf Carnival is set to be your go-to weekend scene at the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai across 3 weekends in February, March and April.