Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
5 Rasika Dugal Short Films That You Dare Not Miss

5 Rasika Dugal Short Films That You Dare Not Miss

There isn’t a doubt that she is the reigning queen of OTT platforms. But she also has some amazing short films to her credit. Here's listing a few short films that we have absolutely loved watching Rasika Dugal in.

Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 5:12 pm

Rasika Dugal is hailed as the OTT queen by the netizen as she has successfully delivered top-notch performances in award-winning shows like ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Out Of Love’ and many more. Another medium of entertainment where her fans love watching her is short films. She has been featured in some of the most loved short films like ‘Chutney’, ‘A School Bag’, ‘Agli Baar’ and many more.

Here's listing a few of her short films that we have absolutely loved watching Rasika Dugal in:

‘The Broken Table’

'The Broken Table' starring Naseeruddin Shah as Giri and Rasika Dugal as Dipti is a film about love, loss and acceptance. A heartwarming tale is Dugal’s latest release and is being showered with rave reviews.

‘The Miniaturist Of Junagadh’

Another short film featuring the real-life teacher and student Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal as father and daughter is a tale that transcends time. This moving partition-era tale is performed by a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal, Raj Arjun, Padmavati Rao and Uday Chandra and directed by Kaushal Oza.

‘The School Bag’

A heart-wrenching tale of a mother and son is based on the true events of the Peshawar School Massacre. The short has been screened in over 100 film festivals and has won over 44 awards in different categories. We get to witness Dugals finest performance in The School Bag.

‘Banana Bread’

A short film about lockdown longings, shot by real-life couple Rasika and Mukul was filmed entirely at home during the pandemic. It’s a sweet story of friendship building at a time when the world had come to a pause.

‘Agli Baar’

Is a crime thriller, a powerful film that you can never forget. A brilliant job by directors and actors has received multiple awards and recognitions at prestigious festivals. It is one of the best works of the actor Rasika Dugal.

